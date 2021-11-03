Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will clash off on Saturday at Camp Nou in the 13th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 13 of La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid will host Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou in Madrid on the Matchday 13 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 4:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 37th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 28 occasions so far; Rayo Vallecano have grabbed a triumph just five times to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 28, 2019, when theRed Sashes surprised the Whites with a plain 1-0 win at home at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in the 2018/19 La Liga season. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the new 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 13 game between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will be played on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Camp Nou in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano on the 13th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.