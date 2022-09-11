Real Madrid will host RB Leipzig for the Matchday 2 a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage game. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Real Madrid will play against RB Leipzig in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The champions want to continue in the best way the defense of the title that they obtained just a few months ago. In Matchday 1 they won 3-0 against Celtic, and now in their first game at home they want to repeat what they did in Scotland a week ago, knowing that they are the wide favorites to be the leaders of this group F.

Their rivals will be RB Leipzig, a team that has had a poor start to the season. Much more was expected from this team, and yet in the first Matchday of the Champions League they lost 4-1 to Shaktar Donestk. However, over the weekend they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-0 and hope to repeat that performance against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Date

This game between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain this Wednesday, September 14 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App.

