Real Salt Lake will face Atlas for the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Real Salt Lake and Atlas will face each other in what will be the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Atlas have had a truly forgettable mid-year. From being champions of the Clausura in the first semester to this poor present that has him almost in last position and already knowing that they have no chance of entering the requalification zone to go for a third consecutive championship. Without a doubt they need to improve a lot and for that there is nothing better than preparing with this type of games.

Real Salt Lake have two difficult Matchdays ahead of them, as they are the last qualified in the MLS Western Conference, with the same points as the Los Angeles Galaxy, but with a better goal difference. That is, they need to add more than in those final two games of the regular season.

Real Salt Lake vs Atlas: Date

This 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase game between Real Salt Lake and Atlas that will take place at the America First Field in Sandy, Utah will be played on Thursday, September 22 at 10:05 PM (ET).

Real Salt Lake vs Atlas: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Salt Lake vs Atlas

This game for the 2022 Leagues Cups Showcase between Real Salt Lake and Atlas at the America First Field in Sandy, Utah will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ESPN+.

