Real Salt Lake host San Jose Earthquakes for MLS Matchday 15. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

San Jose Earthquakes will visit Real Salt Lake this Saturday, June 18 for MLS Matchday 15. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this MLS game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

It will be a duel between two opposites in the standings. On the one hand, there will be the locals, currently in third place in the Western Conference and 4 points behind the leaders, Los Angeles FC (although they also have one more game). Their main objective is to reach LAFC in order to obtain the first place that qualifies them directly to the quarterfinals.

On the other side will be the San Jose Earthquakes, who at the moment are almost at the bottom of the standings with 15 points. Only Kansas City with 13 is worse off. That is why the need to get points is pressing. With several games still to go before the end of the regular season, they have time to recover and reach the qualification zone for the round of 16.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah

Live Stream US: FuboTV

Live Stream Canada: DAZN

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In the 28 games that have been played between these two teams throughout history, the dominators have been the San Jose Earthquakes, who have won more than half the games: 15 in total. Ties are the result that was repeated the fewest times with 11 in total, while the remaining 12 games were victories for Real Salt Lake.

The last time they played against each other was on Saturday, October 30, 2021, for the MLS Matchday 7 of that year. There in a truly attractive game, San Jose Earthquakes generated 4-3 with goals from Carlos Fierro, Chris Wondolowski, Cade Cowell and Jackson Yueill, while for Real Salt Lake, Albert Rusnak (2) and Maikel Chang scored.

How to watch or live stream Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes in the US and Canada

Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes will play for the Matchday 15 of the MLS this Saturday, June 18 at 9:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options for US: ESPN+, KMYU Utah, KSL-TV, NBC Sports California, SiriusXM FC.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Real Salt Lake the favorite with 1.77 odds, while San Jose Earthquakes have 4.10. A tie would finish in a 3.80 payout.

BetMGM Real Salt Lake 1.77 Tie 3.80 San Jose Earthquakes 4.10

*Odds via BetMGM