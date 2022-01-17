Real Sociedad take on Atletico Madrid at Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastián for the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey

Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid meet in the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey. This game will take place at Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastián. The home team lost their last game in 2021, they are holding a three games win streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Del Rey game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location.

Real Sociedad won two recent games against Leganes 3-2 (Copa Del Rey), and against Celta Viga 1-0 (La Liga). That last win came at home and gave the team their fifth home win for a positive record of 5-3-2. The most recent loss at home for Real Sociedad was against Villarreal 1-3.

Atletico Madrid failed in the Spanish Super Cup with a loss against Athletic Club 1-2, and that loss ended the team’s streak of two wins and a draw. Atletico Madrid's record on the road is 4-3-4 and their last game on the road was a defeat in La Liga against Granada 1-2.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Date

Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid play for the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey on Wednesday, January 19 at Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastián. The home team has a good record at home, but the visitors know how to defend themselves to stop the rivals, although their game is boring, the visitors are allowing 1.20 goals per game.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid at the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey

This game for the 2021-22 Copa Del Rey, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid at the Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastián on Wednesday, January 19, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by ESPN+