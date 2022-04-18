Real Sociedad and Barcelona will play a key duel to qualify for international tournaments. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this French League game in the US.

In what will undoubtedly be a key duel thinking about qualifying for international tournaments, Real Sociedad and Barcelona will face each other for Matchday 33 of this 2021/2022 La Liga season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

After the loss to Cadiz, Barcelona's chances of fighting Real Madrid for the La Liga title have been almost totally ruled out. In any case, and although they remain in second place, their place in the next UEFA Champions League is not guaranteed, so they will try to take the victory to go step by step confirming their place.

A similar situation is being experienced by Real Sociedad, who with 55 points at the moment would be qualifying for the next Europa League. However, their place is not assured, and on the other hand, being only 5 points behind Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and their rival in this game, they could easily aspire to qualify for the Champions League if they win.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Date

This game corresponding to Matchday 33 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season between Real Sociedad and Barcelona that will take place at the Reale Arena will be played on Thursday, April 21 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

The game that Real Sociedad and Barcelona (both seeking to assure their place in the next international competitions) will play for the Matchday 33 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the United States only on ESPN+.

