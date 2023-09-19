Inter will visit Real Sociedad this Wednesday, September 20 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
This is one of the most intriguing matches of Matchday 1. Group D appears to be the most evenly matched in this season’s Champions League. While there are two clear favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, Inter and Benfica, the other two rivals could potentially spring a surprise.
However, in order to do so, securing a victory against the favorites is crucial, especially when playing at home, a fact that Real Sociedad is well aware of. Nevertheless, Inter, as the current runners-up of the Champions League, is a formidable team with a strong desire to seek redemption this season.
Real Sociedad vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 21)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 21)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 21)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 21)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 21)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 21)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 21)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 21)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Real Sociedad vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: SONY TEN 3, SonyLIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 3
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network.