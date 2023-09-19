Real Sociedad vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Inter will visit Real Sociedad this Wednesday, September 20 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is one of the most intriguing matches of Matchday 1. Group D appears to be the most evenly matched in this season’s Champions League. While there are two clear favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, Inter and Benfica, the other two rivals could potentially spring a surprise.

However, in order to do so, securing a victory against the favorites is crucial, especially when playing at home, a fact that Real Sociedad is well aware of. Nevertheless, Inter, as the current runners-up of the Champions League, is a formidable team with a strong desire to seek redemption this season.

Real Sociedad vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 21)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 21)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 21)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 21)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 21)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 21)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 21)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 21)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Sociedad vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: SONY TEN 3, SonyLIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 3

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network.