Benfica will play against Salzburg this Wednesday, September 20 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Champions League is underway, and fans around the world are already relishing the most demanding club soccer tournament on the planet. The group stage promises six Matchdays of tremendous intensity, where every point holds significance, and each match feels like a final.
In this context, two formidable teams collide in Group D. Benfica have made a strong start in the Primeira Liga, aiming to replicate their impressive performances in the UCL. On the other hand, Salzburg, the Austrian champions, may not be considered favorites to progress to the round of 16, but their fortunes could change with a favorable result against the Portuguese team.
Benfica vs Salzburg: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 21)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 21)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 21)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 21)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 21)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 21)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 21)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 21)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Salzburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports 2 Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 7, Next Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 7
Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 7
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 8
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 3, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 7
USA: Paramount+, ViX