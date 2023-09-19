Benfica vs Salzburg: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Benfica will play against Salzburg this Wednesday, September 20 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Champions League is underway, and fans around the world are already relishing the most demanding club soccer tournament on the planet. The group stage promises six Matchdays of tremendous intensity, where every point holds significance, and each match feels like a final.

In this context, two formidable teams collide in Group D. Benfica have made a strong start in the Primeira Liga, aiming to replicate their impressive performances in the UCL. On the other hand, Salzburg, the Austrian champions, may not be considered favorites to progress to the round of 16, but their fortunes could change with a favorable result against the Portuguese team.

Benfica vs Salzburg: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 21)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 21)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 21)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 21)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 21)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 21)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 21)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 21)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Salzburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports 2 Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 7, Next Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 7

Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, LiveScore App, TNT Sports 7

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 8

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 3, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 6 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 7

USA: Paramount+, ViX