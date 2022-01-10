Manchester United is set to play a big match against Aston Villa this evening and the interim coach wants the team to play the press.

Ralf Rangnick has come under a lot of criticism for his handling of Manchester United ‘s training sessions and the style of play he wants to impose on the squad. Reports and pundits out of England have stated many of the players on the Red Devils squad are not “buying into” Rangnick’s style.

Adding to the issues is Rangnick’s assistant, former USMNT midfielder Chris Armas who, according to reports, has led some training sessions and is not considered a quality manager by the players. Now in a critical match against Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Monday, the former RB Leipzig manager has laid down the ax according to 90min and it’s either do as he says, or face being cut from the side.

Rangnick is known for playing a high pressing game and the side has yet to implement his tactics properly, especially against bottom feeder teams like Newcastle United and Wolves. It is the tactic he most wants to impose and wants the players to commit or be dropped from the squad.

Ralf Rangnick on Manchester United players work rate

When speaking to The Telegraph, Rangnick pointed out, “This is the only way we can compete in this league and at that level… Whenever you watch games, even if it’s not the top teams, they play with intensity, they play with physicality, they play with energy and they sprint. This is what we have to do. We have to develop into this kind of team” on playing the press.

“I think most of the players know what they have to do, and we also speak to the players. We did it before the training session [on Friday] - what they have to do in each position and what their jobs are, offensively and defensively… “I’ve only been here now for five weeks. Yes, the pressure is on at a club like Manchester United. I’m pretty sure that the players are aware of that.”

When asked about the vibe in the dressing room the manager stayed firm, “In the end, it’s still about showing up when we play in front of 75,000 and we showed that against Burnley,"

Manchester United sit seventh in the Premier League standings and are still alive in the FA Cup and Champions League.