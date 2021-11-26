Antonio Conte has a lot of thinking to do with his Spurs team after a shocking defeat at the hands of Slovenian side NS Mura.

If you didn’t know who NS Mura was, you do now, especially after Tottenham fell to them 2-1 in the Europa League. After the embarrassing defeat newly appointed coach Antonio Conte did little to protect his players, “At this moment the level at Tottenham is not so high," Conte said. "I am happy to stay here but at the same time I must be honest and tell you we need to work a lot to improve the quality of the squad."

Tottenham are in a dire situation; the club sits seventh in the Premier League standings one game above .500 and are second in their Europa League group.

Now Conte has hinted that there will be shake ups at Spurs and 4 players are rumored to be on the transfer block come the January transfer window. Here are the 4 players in question.

4 players Tottenham have reportedly made expendable

According to Marca, the Spurs house cleaning starts with Dele Alli, Alli had issues playing under manager Jose Mourinho and has not played to his level since the arrival of Conte. Matt Doherty also has not shown his best form under Conte and was a non-factor when Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge as well.

Rounding out the unfortunate four is Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez who were all leveled by Sky Sports announcer Jamie O'Hara for their dreadful performances. "It has been a disgrace and some of the players - and I'll name them as well - Doherty, Ndombele, Dele Alli, Davinson Sanchez were absolutely shocking, some of them shouldn't wear a Spurs shirt again in my opinion."

