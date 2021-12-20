The former Arsenal captain is reported to have interest from a Serie A giant and could move in January.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal seems to have come to an end, the 32-year-old Gabon international has lost the captaincy, was outed in the press for indiscipline, and is training away from the first team as a result. Since his expulsion from the squad the Gunners are winners of three straight.

With things on the rocks with Mikel Arteta and rumors of a transfer out of Emirates Stadium, the club and player are now looking at their options. According to Tuttosport Serie A giants Juventus are looking at disgruntled players that could help the Italian Old Lady get back on track in Serie A.

Juventus have been bouncing back as of late but need help in order to get into Champions League positions for next season, as the club has all but surrendered any chance of winning Serie A this season. Here is what Juventus is thinking in regard to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Juventus on short term loan

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would go to Juventus on a short-term loan according to Tuttosport. Despite all the drama Aubameyang has 4 goals in 14 league games for Arsenal, and while it seems unlikely, he will return to the fold at the Gunners he still has high value in the market.

Aubameyang is just one of many options Juventus is looking at, Mauro Icardi is another player, but that would require a huge transfer or loan, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are also being considered but the Uruguayan has reportedly expressed desire to move to Barcelona in the new year.

