Xavi Hernandez needs new players to improve the team, but the financial situation of Barcelona doesn't make it easy. However, the team is monitoring young talents and they might have found a great deal.

With a far from ideal financial situation, Barcelona need to sign “low cost” players to try to renew the squad. While for the Catalans buying stars is quite difficult, they can look for young talents and pray they become their next ‘Pedri’.

One of the priorities for Xavi during the next transfer window, is to improve their defense, one of the weakest aspects of the squad. Ronald Araujo’s renovation is one of the main chores to get done, but the club also needs to get a right-back, especially since Barcelona want to let Sergiño Dest go.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona’s management is trying to monitor the market to find one of those young jewels. And it seems like they found an interesting player that could match Xavi’s need for the team.

Barcelona have young Spanish defender in their radar

The Catalans have 19-year-old Alejandro Frances in their radar. The center-back, who can also play as a right-back, is one of the new promises of Spanish soccer. He debuted with Real Zaragoza in January 2020, at only 17.

Since then, he has won recognition. He’s well established in the Spanish under-21 side as well as in his club. He stands out thanks to his height (1.82 meters) and his good placing. While Sport reports there’s no an official offer for him right now, the Catalans are one of the clubs interested in him.

Frances has an agreement with Real Zaragoza until June 2024. His exit from Los Blanquillos could cost around six or seven million euros, but he has a clause of eight million euros. The report states that Frances would like to keep playing in Spain, but there’s other unmentioned clubs that also would want him.