A report from L'Equipe states that Paris Saint Germain need to enter 180 million in the next two transfer windows, so they need to start in January. Here are the candidates to leave the club, according to the French outlet.

Paris Saint Germain are trying to get rid of players to not only have a better balance in the squad, but also to try to compensate for financial losses, according to a report from L’Equipe. The French giants need to raise 100 million in January in sales so they can avoid Qatar Sports Investments to inject capital and face consequences from financial control.

With that in mind, PSG are considerate to let go at least six players to try to reach their goal in this market. The first player to reportedly leave the team in January will be Rafinha, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, has already closed a deal with Real Sociedad.

However, according to Romano, Rafinha is going on a six month loan with no buy option, so the PSG is not going to receive money from the transaction, but it’s going to lighten the wage bill. Either way, that leaves PSG with fewer options to enter the money they need. Here are the players that could leave in January.

Draxler and four other players that could leave PSG in January

According to L’Equipe, PSG is putting these players on sale: Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo and Thilo Kherer. Other players that could also leave the club are Julian Draxler, who the club is not going to hold if they receive a good offer for him, and Mauro Icardi, whose future is still uncertain.

However, there could be complications to release them. For example, according to Spanish outlet As, Kurzawa, who renewed his contract until 2024, doesn’t want to leave the club without perceiving all of his weight. The report states that he feels “mistreated” by the club.

On the other hand, the club optimistically estimates that they could receive 25 million euros for Diallo and Kherer. Neither of them have continuity in the team, especially Diallo. In the case of Draxler, he has a market value of €20 million, which could also be hard to reach.

As for Icardi, according to L’Equipe, his sale could be for €30 million but he hasn’t had any offers other than a possible swap for Juventus’ Arthur, which didn't came to fruiton. However, if PSG really want to raise the 100 million euros, they have to try to get a good deal for Icardi.