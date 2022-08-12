Barcelona are racing against the clock to register their summer signings for the 2022-23 La Liga season. Though Xavi would have most of them on time, one would have to be sacrificed for the first game.

Following a troubling season, FC Barcelona look ready to get back to prominence. Aiming to build on the progress made since Xavi Hernandez took over, the club has been aggressive in the transfer window.

The Catalans have secured the signings of top players like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, and Jules Kounde. On top of that, they pulled off a contract extension for French star Ousmane Dembele.

Therefore, Barcelona may finally have what it takes to get back to glory days. However, they have yet to register their new signings. Though the club is hopeful to do so soon, one player may not make it on time for the season opener.

According to Javier Miguel of Spanish outlet As, Barcelona will probably register all their new signings except Jules Kounde for the opening game of the 2022-23 season against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

After striking a deal with Orpheus Media, the club is optimistic that La Liga will let them register their new signings, as well as Sergi Roberto and Dembele, who are playing under new contracts this campaign.

Kounde, however, may not be registered on time. The former Sevilla defender is the last player to join the club, which is why he runs from behind the other signings. In addition, he is coming back from a pubic surgery.

Barca reportedly are still waiting for La Liga to give the green light to their new players’ registration in order to make room for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. Meanwhile, the future of Frenkie de Jong remains unclear.