Even though one could argue that N'Golo Kante is the best defensive midfield on Earth while Paul Pogba is another world-class midfielder, both of them make less than an aging Barcelona star according to Marca.

When you talk about the world's best players, the first names that will probably come to mind are Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, among others. People can debate whether who of them actually deserves to be dubbed like that, but the conversation will likely revolve around forwards or attacking midfielders.

The impact that central or defensive midfielders can have on the game and a team's success is often underestimated, which is why you may not hear any of them in Ballon d'Or or The Best debates.

That may also be a reason why N'Golo Kante, who despite being widely regarded the best defensive midfielder on the planet usually receives less praise than deserved, reportedly makes just the same than Paul Pogba - who despite being a talented player does not have the same impact at Manchester United than Kante does at Chelsea - and less than an aging Barcelona star.

Kante, Pogba reportedly make less than aging Barcelona midfielder

A report by Marca revealed the 10 highest-paid players in each of Europe's big five leagues, with N'Golo Kante the ninth top earner in the Premier League and the 27th across all five leagues with a gross annual salary of €18 million.

Those may not be numbers to complain about but when you see that Pogba reportedly makes the same, while Sergio Busquets makes even more, you may feel that Kante deserves to do better.

The Barcelona midfielder is reportedly La Liga's fourth highest-paid player and the 11th top earner in Europe with a gross annual salary of €23 million. Busquets, 33, was probably the best at his position back in the day but that no longer seems to be the case, as Kante may have claimed that status over the last few years.