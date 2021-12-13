Sergio Aguero is one of the most decorated players to come out of South America, the Argentine star is one of the best forwards of his generation, becoming Manchester City’s all-time leading scorer. In May 2021 after a decade at City the Argentine moved to Barcelona in an effort to play alongside lifelong friend Lionel Messi, that did not happen as Messi moved to PSG and Aguero was left as the main forward at a Barcelona side which is in dire financial straits.

Aguero’s time at Barcelona never really got started with the forward starting the season injured and only being able to suit up for the Catalan side in 4 LaLiga matches scoring 1 goal. Then on October 30th Aguero’s world changed and he was forced off the pitch against Alavés only to be diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia which at first was to sideline him for three months. Now reports out of Spain claim that Aguero will announce his retirement from Soccer on Wednesday.

Radio Marca’s Emilio Pérez de Rozas is reporting that Barcelona has set up an event on Wednesday to announce the retirement of Sergio Aguero. Here are more details of the event that will officially mark the end of Sergio Aguero’s career.

“A couple of weeks ago Gerard Romero said it. Rafa Yuste (vice president of Barcelona), in the lead up to the match with Espanyol, denied it and said that there were still a couple of months left for the doctors to decide. But, according to the information I have, at Barcelona they have prepared his farewell”, Emilio Pérez de Rozas reported.

Aguero himself stated on his social media accounts that he would wait the 90-day period, which makes it seem odd that Barcelona would jump the gun before then, but maybe the player and club see no return to the situation and it would be best for Aguero to end his career.

In a similar case former USMNT legend Clint Dempsey was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat and while Dempsey did return to the field, he announced his retirement the following season. Today Dempsey is a USMNT pundit on CBS Sports. Aguero, if he retires, has become a sort of social media influencer, playing games on his Twitch channel, and appearing in music videos. Opportunities will not be lacking.