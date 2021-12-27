Just like they did last summer with David Alaba, Real Madrid would secure a free transfer for next season by agreeing on terms with a Chelsea star whose deal is up at the end of the season.

Real Madrid might not be very busy in the upcoming transfer window if we talk about making winter signings. However, they will probably make the best of it by targeting players who run out of contract in the summer, with a Chelsea star reportedly set to become an anticipated signing.

In January, those players who enter the final six months of their contracts will be able to talk to other clubs to sign a pre-contract agreement. That was how El Merengue acquired David Alaba this season.

The Austrian defender and the La Liga giants agreed on terms earlier this year before his Bayern Munich deal expired in June, and Madrid seem keen on repeating the same formula to secure a Chelsea defender for the 2022/23 campaign.

Chelsea star has reportedly agreed on terms with Real Madrid for a free transfer

According to Ramon Fuentes of Mundo Deportivo, Antonio Rüdiger to Real Madrid is all but done as both parties have practically agreed on everything to materialize the move at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old's deal at Stamford Bridge expires next summer and it looks like he won't be signing a new contract with The Blues. Rudiger has made big headlines for the last few months as his contract talks with Chelsea stalled and a host of European giants started to show interest.

Bayern Munich were one of the teams who were heavily linked with the Germany international but it seems that his next destination will be the Spanish capital. Real Madrid would boost their defense with a great, free signing for the second straight year, something that would also help them to save the necessary funds to go after priority target Kylian Mbappe.