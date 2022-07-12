Cristiano Ronaldo is understood to be looking for a way out of Manchester United after only one year since making a sensational return. According to Le Parisien, the Portuguese star has even offered himself to PSG.

When Cristiano Ronaldo decided to go back to Manchester United last year, his expectations were through the roof. After failing to achieve continental success with Juventus, the Portuguese star was hoping to get back to glory days at Old Trafford.

But things didn't go according to plan. Though Ronaldo posted incredible numbers last season, the Red Devils struggled so much to get results that they didn't even qualify for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League — which could ultimately drive him away from Manchester.

The 37-year-old megastar would reportedly be open to leaving the club this summer in favor of a contender that secured a Champions League berth last term. In fact, his agent is understood to have offered his services to the star-studded PSG.

Report: PSG turn down Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Le Parisien, Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to Paris Saint-Germain by his agent Jorge Mendes. With no Champions League soccer on the horizon and a slow start to the transfer market, his future at Manchester United is unclear.

PSG, on the other hand, seem to have what it takes to challenge for European glory despite their huge failure last season. Besides, Ronaldo would probably have a lot of fun sharing the field with the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

However, the report claims that PSG are not interested in him for now. Though it's quite surprising to hear any club saying no to Ronaldo, the French champions would prefer to rebuild their roster first.

While Cristophe Galtier has recently taken over for Mauricio Pochettino, the club has yet to determine which players are leaving this summer. Besides, PSG are reportedly working to get other deals done.

What will happen with Ronaldo remains to be seen. The renowned striker was given time off by his club to deal with personal issues, missing the start of pre-season tour after being absent from training.

Erik ten Hag made it clear Ronaldo is not for sale, but his future has drawn speculation anyway. The possibility of a PSG move always seemed a bit far-fetched, but the report of Le Parisien suggests that it's up to the French club to make it happen.