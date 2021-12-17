The Uruguayan striker has found playing time hard to come by at Manchester United and has reportedly given the okay to a move out of the club.

Edinson Cavani has only played in 5 games this season for Manchester United, a situation that has begun to become frustrating for both player and club. Manchester United’s new boss Ralf Rangnick is known for playing younger players over older ones, Cavani is 34, and will be 35 come 2022.

Cavani has missed seven games in a row due to a tendon injury, but other options and his nagging injuries may keep him out of the Manchester United lineup going forward. It is being reported from TyC Sports and Gerard Romero that the Uruguayan forward wants to get 2022 started with a fresh outlook and is keen to move out of Old Trafford in favor of playing more minutes.

According to Gerard Romero, Edinson Cavani would be in favor of a move to Barcelona in an effort to get more minutes in the lead up to Uruguay’s 4 remaining World Cup qualifying games, Uruguay is currently out of Qatar 2022, and if La Celeste qualifies get to the World Cup in playing shape.

What Edinson Cavani’s Barcelona contract would be

According to the reports Edinson Cavani would sign a 1-and-a-half-year deal with Barcelona at a wage of €3.5m in basic salary plus up to €1m in bonuses this season. The following season the striker would earn €4 million next season, with up to €1.5m available in bonuses.

It would be a huge pay cut for Cavani who is at near 12 million Euros a season at Manchester United. Cavani fancies the chance to get back in game shape and play significant minutes at a struggling Barcelona side who will look towards the Uruguayan’s leadership. Barcelona is also said to be close to resigning Alexi Sanchez to the club in an effort to replace Sergio Aguero and get some experience for a young side.