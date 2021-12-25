After Ferran Torres' exit to Barcelona, Manchester City are looking for a great striker for next summer. With the money from the operation, plus other sales, Pep Guardiola's side could buy one of the biggest stars right now.

Manchester City are still in the quest for a great striker for next summer. Especially after Ferran Torres’ move to Barcelona, which reportedly will be confirmed in the coming days. According to some media outlets, the Premier League giants is eyeing one of the biggest European stars.

Despite the coach's refusal at a press conference by insisting that they do not have the need to hire a striker, according to AS and The Athletic, the latest activity from the Cityzens indicate that the club has a strategy to hire another forward.

Apart from Ferran Torres' sale, City is trying to raise money from other sales: Pedro Porro to Sporting de Portugal, Ko Itakura to Schalke and Morgan Rogers to Bournemouth. If all these transfers get done, Manchester City could raise to 80 million euros.

Manchester City would go after Haaland, they haven't ruled out Kane

According to AS, with those €80M, Manchester City would try to buy Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, whose clausule is €75 million. However, City is not the only European club behind the Norwegian, who is also in the radar of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Nevertheless, Haaland is not the only forward City is considering buying. According to The Athletic, the Cityzens haven’t forgotten Harry Kane and are still behind the English forward. While Kane hasn’t started in the best way with Tottenham this season, he still is an option for Guardiola’s side.

However, Kane’s market value, which dropped from €120 to €100 million according to Transfer Market, is still more elevated than Haaland, so the Norwegian could still be the top priority for the Premier League giants.