Amid speculation that Real Madrid would go after PSG star Kylian Mbappe again, reports would indicate otherwise.

Kylian Mbappe was a wanted man by Real Madrid, for over one-year Real Madrid tried to court the PSG and French national team star. In the process reports and speculation of all kinds surfaced with only one possible outcome, Kylian Mbappe would be a Real Madrid player.

All of that seemed set in stone as early as March 2022, but at the 11th hour Kylian Mbappe did a 180 and signed a two-year deal with PSG, making him the highest paid soccer player in the world.

While Kylian Mbappe has 12 goals in 13 games this season he is reportedly upset with how he is being used in the PSG set up, so much so Kylian Mbappe has stated he wants out of PSG in January.

Real Madrid not going after Kylian Mbappe

According to ESPN, Real Madrid has made their decision as to whether to try to sign Kylian Mbappe in the new year. Sources have told ESPN that given the last minute “u-turn” by the French star that the club would not pursue Kylian Mbappe again.

Recently Florentino Pérez was signing autographs for Madrid fans when he joked, “I bet he’s regretting his decision now”, in regard to Mbappe after Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League.