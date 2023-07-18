Christian Pulisic is going to get some help at AC Milan and who better than a teammate he knows very well. According to SportMediaset.it, AC Milan have placed one last bid for Yunus Musah of Valencia.

The midfielder is 20 years old and has already won two international titles with the USMNT and played very well at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Add to that Yunus Musah’s steady growth in LaLiga where he played 108 games for Los Che’s.

Now AC Milan want to lock up their next prize catch as the Italian giants look to be a major player in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League next season.

Yunus Musah’s possible transfer fee to AC Milan

Yunus Musah is set to be sold to AC Milan for $20 million, the Spanish club is reported to be in some financial trouble and the sale of the American will provide some much-needed cash influx. It has been reported that Musah and Milan have already reached personal terms.

Milan expects the deal to be completed in the next 48 hours, and have been chasing after Musah for well over a year, through scouting and making an initial bid as early as the end of last month.

For the USMNT midfielder he will possibly link up with national team star Christian Pulisic who made the move to AC Milan last week and was met with a lot of fanfare.