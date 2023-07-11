Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan salary: How much does he make per hour, week, month, and year?

Christian Pulisic is finally leaving Chelsea, after a four-year struggle to find his place on the squad and mixing injuries with man of the match performances, the American winger is now ready for a new challenge.

Enter AC Milan, a club looking to get back to the top of Serie A and the UEFA Champions League, only two seasons ago the Rossoneri won the Serie A title and last season made it to the Champions League semifinals. The team has Olivier Giroud, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Rafael Leão, and Davide Calabria as their central figures.

So how long is Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan contract? What are his wages? How much will the American star make per year, per hour, per week, and per month?

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan contract

Christian Pulisic has signed a four-year contract with AC Milan taking the talented winger until June of 2027.

Christian Pulisic’s salary broken down.

Christian Pulisic is set to earn 4 million euros a year, according to Nicolò Schira, a pay decrease from his days at Chelsea but still a healthy salary, nonetheless. Pulisic is set to earn €1,923.08 an hour, €76,923.08 per week, and €333,333.33 per month.

Pulisic is reported to play the number 10 role at AC Milan, behind the striker/s and playing off of talented winger Rafael Leão on the left wing.