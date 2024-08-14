Report: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father at hospital after being stabbed

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father is in critical condition after being stabbed at parking lot.

Lamine Yamal‘s father was admitted to a hospital in Badalona after being found stabbed in a parking lot. Mounir Nasraoui, the father of the young FC Barcelona star, was stabbed in Mataró following a fight. According to La Vanguardia, the incident occurred as part of a settlement of scores. His condition is critical.

The victim was immediately transferred to Can Ruti Hospital in Badalona, while investigations into the incident have begun. Initial testimonies were provided by witnesses from the area.

According to current information, several witnesses have claimed that the incident was related to a settlement of scores from a previous altercation.

Following a decisive 3-0 defeat to Monaco in the Joan Gamper Trophy, where Lamine Yamal played only a few minutes, Barcelona will make their La Liga debut this Saturday when they visit Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium.

The young star of the Catalan side is expected to be in the starting lineup, as his preseason performance improved over time following his display in the UEFA Euro 2024.

