Report: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father at hospital after being stabbed

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father is in critical condition after being stabbed at parking lot.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes on April 10, 2024 in Paris, France.
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona at Parc des Princes on April 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

By Matías Persuh

Lamine Yamal‘s father was admitted to a hospital in Badalona after being found stabbed in a parking lot. Mounir Nasraoui, the father of the young FC Barcelona star, was stabbed in Mataró following a fight. According to La Vanguardia, the incident occurred as part of a settlement of scores. His condition is critical.

The victim was immediately transferred to Can Ruti Hospital in Badalona, while investigations into the incident have begun. Initial testimonies were provided by witnesses from the area.

According to current information, several witnesses have claimed that the incident was related to a settlement of scores from a previous altercation.

Lamine Yamal and what’s next for Barcelona

Following a decisive 3-0 defeat to Monaco in the Joan Gamper Trophy, where Lamine Yamal played only a few minutes, Barcelona will make their La Liga debut this Saturday when they visit Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium.

The young star of the Catalan side is expected to be in the starting lineup, as his preseason performance improved over time following his display in the UEFA Euro 2024.

Barcelona’s first matches in La Liga

  • vs Valencia, August 17th
  • vs Athletic Bilbao, August 24th
  • vs Rayo Vallecano, August 27th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

