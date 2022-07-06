Veteran right-back Dani Alves is a free agent after FC Barcelona opted not to extend his contract. Therefore, a Liga MX side has reportedly approached the Brazilian's agents to try and bring him to the Mexican league.

Dani Alves may be 39 years old, but he seems far from done with professional soccer. The Brazilian right-back has recently become a free agent after FC Barcelona chose not to renew the short-term deal he signed last year.

Alves made an unexpected return to the Camp Nou in November 2021 to try and give the Catalans veteran presence in the locker room. By then, Barca were struggling after a poor start under Ronald Koeman, and Xavi Hernandez gave the green light to his arrival.

But the Cules are in a stronger position now, and their goal is to make serious progress in the short term. Therefore, they considered Alves was no longer needed. In the Liga MX, however, there's a team that would be glad to acquire his services.

Report: Pumas UNAM contacts Dani Alves' camp

According to Cesar Luis Merlo of Super Deportivo, Pumas UNAM have contacted Dani Alves' agent to make clear their intention to sign the veteran star. Additionally, Uol and GOAL reported that Pumas would like to sign him on a one-year deal.

However, the latter outlet claims that, despite Alves appreciates Pumas' interest, he would rather stay in Europe or go back to his home country. Alves was playing in Brazil for Sao Paulo before his shocking Barca return, and now it seems that both Athletico Paranaense and Fluminense want to bring him in.

With Qatar 2022 just around the corner, Alves has to make sure that wherever he goes, he'll be given enough playing time. This could be his last FIFA World Cup, so we're talking about a big decision in the final stages of his career.