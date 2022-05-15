A teammate of Lionel Messi would leave PSG at the end of the season as a free agent to join a top Serie A team. Find out here which player it is.

It has not been a good season for Juventus. La Vecchia Signora did not win any title, something that had not happened since the 2010-2011 season. The Italian team is in the middle of a squad rebuilding process, and the only thing it has achieved is to qualify for the 2022-2023 Champions League.

Giorgio Chiellini will leave Juventus after 17 years, and his new destination is likely to be MLS, Massimiliano Allegri, first team coach, confirmed: “Chiellini will probably try a new experience in MLS - or he will retire, it’s up to him”. The 37-year-old defender said he is leaving the club to make way for younger players.

Paulo Dybala (28) will also leave the club due to the restructuring of the squad. "We are focused on rejuvenating the squad. We have invested in Vlahovic, De Ligt, Chiesa, and Locatelli. Making an offer to Paulo that doesn't match his level wouldn't have been right. At 29 or 30 years old, he has to take the last step”, Andrea Agnelli assured.

For next season, however, Juventus are planning to strengthen their squad with new players, and it seems that club officials would be willing to sign a 34-year-old player.

Report: Lionel Messi's close PSG teammate set to leave for Serie A on free transfer

In 2015 Angel Di Maria joined PSG from Manchester United in exchange for €63,000,000. The Argentine played seven seasons with the Parisian club, in which he won 19 titles, played 294 games, scored 92 goals, and became the top assist provider in the history of the institution with 118 assists. But since Lionel Messi's arrival at PSG, the 34-year-old has not been involved in the first team as much.

In addition, Di Maria's contract with PSG expires in June 2022, and the club's officials have made no mention of a renewal. "I don't know if PSG wants to renew my contract. If not, the ideal would be to stay one more year in Europe and then return to Argentina. Next season is the World Cup, and it's my last chance to win it. I want to be ready", Di Maria said. And that's where Juventus come in.

Juventus could offer a contract between one and two years to the 34-year-old. The player's request is for a one-season contract for 8 million euros per year plus a bonus. A rather high request for Juventus, according to the Turin daily La Stampa. In addition, according to Marca, Di Maria is the eighth highest-paid player at PSG, earning 11,400,000 euros per year.

Juventus and Allegri are convinced they want Di Maria in their squad next season. And the Argentinian would seem to be convinced to move to Turin. The rumors grew even bigger after the PSG player liked a Juventus post showing off the new jersey for the 2022-2023 season.