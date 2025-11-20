Report: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to visit South American country with opponent still unknown

Inter Miami, even with the season still underway, already have plans in motion to maintain rhythm and competitive intensity. The club is reportedly preparing to travel with all their stars to South America — more specifically to Ecuador — for a high-profile friendly that would feature Lionel Messi.

According to reporting from El Canal del Futbol, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are expected to arrive in Ecuador soon for an exhibition match. Four potential opponents are currently in the mix: Barcelona SC, Emelec, Liga de Quito, and Independiente del Valle, all of whom are considered leading candidates, per ECDF.

This is not the first time Inter Miami have been linked with a friendly in Ecuador. Throughout 2024, the MLS club appeared on the radar of several Ecuadorian teams, including Barcelona SC and Emelec, for possible matchups. However, no deal materialized at the time.

Now, it appears that Messi and the rest of Inter Miami’s stars may finally be heading to Ecuador for a long-anticipated match. A tentative date for the friendly is set for early 2026, when both Inter Miami and Ecuadorian clubs will be in preseason.

Inter Miami’s growing presence in South America

In 2025, Inter Miami already completed a preseason tour with stops close to Ecuador, including a matchup against Universitario in Peru. For that reason, the idea of Messi playing in Ecuador no longer seems far-fetched, and fans are preparing for what could be a historic soccer event.

During that same preseason tour, Inter Miami also faced Club America of Mexico, Sporting San Miguelito of Panama, Olimpia of Honduras, and Orlando City of the United States, showcasing their growing presence across the region.

How much would a friendly with Inter Miami and Lionel Messi cost?

Reports indicate that Inter Miami charge more than $2 million to play these types of friendlies, a figure that Ecuadorian clubs must consider before finalizing an agreement. Beyond the match fee, additional security and logistical expenses elevate the overall cost.

For context, when Inter Miami played in Peru, ticket prices through TicketMaster ranged from $96 to $511. Meanwhile, a special meet-and-greet package was offered for $1,024, which included dinner with Inter Miami players — including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez — transportation to the stadium, access to a suite, and full catering service.

