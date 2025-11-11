Lionel Messi has the chance to join Barcelona on loan from Inter Miami due to a specific MLS rule

Lionel Messi recently surprised the world of soccer by unexpectedly visiting the remodeled Camp Nou. The Argentine star posted photos on his Instagram account from inside the pitch that deeply moved Barcelona fans, who are now fueling dreams of his return via a specific MLS regulation: the Beckham Clause.

Along with the photos, Messi posted a heartfelt message that immediately sparked speculation about a potential return to the club where he made his professional debut.

“Last night I returned to a place I miss with all my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. Hopefully, one day I can return and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I could never do…” Messi wrote.

The reality is that the “Beckham Clause” provides a mechanism for Messi to return to Barcelona without violating his current contract with Inter Miami. The key to this potential move lies in the scheduling differences between the MLS and European soccer calendars.

The key to the Beckham Clause

The master key that would facilitate Messi’s temporary return to Spain is that the American league permits a player to arrange a loan with any other club that is active during the MLS offseason (the first few months of the year). The only stipulation is that the player must return to his parent club before the start of the new MLS season, keeping the contractual link intact.

If all parties agree, Barcelona could reach a deal with Inter Miami to secure Messi’s services from the first days of December until February 2026. Today, this short-term loan is presented as the only viable maneuver for the Argentine to once again step onto the Camp Nou pitch in his former team’s jersey.

It is worth noting that this regulation is named the “Beckham Clause” due to the impact of the English midfielder’s loan move from the LA Galaxy to PSG in 2013 during the North American league’s winter recess. The precedent has also been set by other stars like Thierry Henry, Robbie Keane, and Landon Donovan.