Raheem Sterling is believed to want out of Manchester City as he feels frustrated with his lack of playing time. According to reports, the Citizens consider giving up and selling him in January, with Barcelona and Arsenal interested in the winger.

It's been a fantastic ride, but maybe it's time for Raheem Sterling to say goodbye to Manchester City. The 26-year-old winger has been a crucial part of their successes over the last few years, but things have changed lately.

The England international has lost his place in the starting lineup last season and in the ongoing 2021-22 he's barely seeing the field. Sterling has made 15 appearences this season but he only started six of those games, with two of them coming in the English League Cup.

And Sterling is understood to have grown tired with his lack of playing time in the Premier League and Champions League. Reports in England now claim the club would let him leave for the right offer.

Man City would reportedly let Sterling leave in January

It's no secret that Sterling's future could be no longer at the Etihad given his frustration for not being one of Pep Guardiola's first choices anymore. But City were still reluctant to accept the fact he wanted out if he wasn't granted more playing minutes.

However, Metro reports that Manchester City would finally consider accepting an offer for Raheem Sterling for around £45 million. The former Liverpool star will head into the final year of his contract next season, so his price would only drop as his deal expiration date gets closer.

Barcelona have been linked with him but they don't have the cash to afford his arrival, even though Sterling is believed to be open to a Camp Nou move. Still, Express claims Barca would back down on their pursuit of the winger, clearing the way for Arsenal to swoop for him. Either way, any interested team may have to put at least £45m over the table.