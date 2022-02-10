The drama of who will be Manchester United’s new manager next season continues with a report indicating the players have a preference for the Argentine.

Mauricio Pochettino it is! At least in the Manchester United locker room according to reports. The Sun is reporting that the locker room banter at Old Trafford has the players siding with the arrival of the Argentine for next season.

Ralf Rangnick could still remain in charge but that depends on what happens this season, where the team is currently fifth in the Premier League and are competing in the Champions League.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is another of the leading candidates to take over at Old Trafford, but if the reports are any indication is that the current group of players favor Mauricio Pochettino.

Overview of Mauricio Pochettino’s managing career

Mauricio Pochettino is currently the head coach of PSG and reviews of his time there have been mixed, the reality is Pochettino’s reign at PSG will be measured by one thing… The Champions League. It is the French club’s ultimate prize.

PSG will most likely win the league and Pochettino already won 2 other domestic titles with the club. Before that at Spurs, Pochettino led Tottenham to great heights which included a Champions League final, but in 5 years he did not win any championships. The Argentine’s coaching career began in La Liga with Espanyol and then Southampton before making his big move to Spurs.