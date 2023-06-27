Neymar still knows he has a lot left in the tank and is looking ahead to another season in Europe. A report from L’Équipe states that Al- Hilal was ready to give Neymar a mega offer but the Brazilian was not keen on a move to the Middle East.

Neymar has a contract at PSG until 2025, and reportedly turned down a salary in the range of $217 million annually. Manchester United is still interested in the Brazilian who last year scored 13 goals in 20 league games.

PSG is also reevaluating what to do with Neymar and are slowly coming to the conclusion that they’d like to keep the Brazilian.

Neymar’s future at PSG

According to Fanaticos, with the possible arrival of Luis Enrique to PSG as coach that it would be wise to keep the Brazilian for one more season. PSG has struggled to leave a footprint in European club soccer and are hopeful next season they can win their first elusive Champions League.

Neymar has been plagued by injuries during his time at PSG but nonetheless has 118 goals in 173 games across the board. Neymar has been dealing with a lot of personal issues this offseason and will hope to get 2023/2024 started by hitting the ground running.