After winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi hasn’t received the best treatment from PSG fans. Whether it all started when France lost the tournament’s final or when the club failed again at the Champions League, Messi has been the target to release their frustration.

PSG will win the 2022-2023 Ligue 1, but their performances have been very irregular. Of course, the biggest disappointment came in the Round of 16 at the Champions League when PSG were no match for Bayern Munich. Once more, no trophy to show for in the most prestigious European competition.

This weekend, PSG fans booed Messi again at Paris during a game against Ajaccio. However, Neymar and Luis Suarez answered with an extraordinary idea to support him.

Neymar and Luis Suarez support Lionel Messi against PSG fans

Lionel Messi is living a very tough moment in Paris. After he missed a last minute training session, because he had a scheduled trip to Saudi Arabia as Tourism Ambassador, the star from Argentina offered a public apology to avoid any suspension.

That’s why he appeared this Saturday in the match of Ligue 1 against Ajaccio at Parc de Princes. However, after the recent scandal and no contract extension to stay with the club, PSG fans booed him constantly. His exit seems inevitable.

In the middle of the crisis, Neymar had an amazing detail to support Messi live from the stadium. In one of his Instagram stories, the Brazilian player confirmed a live video call with Luis Suarez.

“Watching our friend @leomessi. ‘Together’.” That was Neymar’s message making a clear reference to Luis Suarez being away and watching the game from Neymar’s cell phone. He even put an emoticon laughing at the situation.

So, even when Messi and Neymar have been severely criticized by French fans, the Brazilian star stood up for his friend. If this another sign of an inevitable breakup with PSG, that’s yet to be seen for both.