Al Nassr could make one of the biggest moves during the transfer market to help Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still breaking records thanks to an amazing pace in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend is the top scorer in the tournament (33 goals), just one away of the all-time mark for a single season.

Furthermore, in the last days of May, CR7 could fulfill his big promise of delivering an official title for the club. Al Nassr will play the King’s Cup final against Al Hilal.

In fact, Al Hilal have already clinched the league trophy in Saudi Arabia even without Neymar. They are undefeated after 31 matches. So, in order to stop them next season, Cristiano needs a lot of help.

That’s why, in one of the most surprising rumors in recent weeks, a superstar could leave Manchester United to play alongside Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo could get massive help from Al Nassr (Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes could sign with Al Nassr

According to a report from Rob Dawson of ESPN, Al Nassr will make a massive offer to Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder has a valid contract with Manchester United until 2026, but, certain circumstances could change those plans.

The Red Devils are in the middle of a huge crisis as they can finish in 8th place of the Premier League without ticket to any European competitions. If they lose the FA Cup final against Manchester City, coach Erik ten Hag could be gone.

In that scenario, a massive rebuilding process is a huge possibility at Old Trafford. Many stars like Fernandes or Casemiro might be offered in the market to reinvest those amounts of money in other type of players. Saudi Arabia’s proposal would be irresistible.