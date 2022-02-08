Several Premier League clubs have placed an eye on the 19-year-old French striker who plays for Stade Reims.

France continues to shell out talent and in this case 19-year-old Hugo Ekitike is another talented striker from France that has caught the eye of some of the Premier League’s best. The Stade Reims striker has played in 20 games and scored 8 goals for the club.

Ekitike has broken out this season in Ligue 1 after playing only 2 games last year and being out on loan to Denmark as well. It has been reported in France that various Premier League teams were scouting the striker, who has played for the French U-20’s.

Clubs as big as Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Porto, Benfica and PSG are looking at Ekitike as well. Here are the Premier League clubs interested in Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike’s Premier League intrest

According to 90min Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have all seen Ekitike play at one point this season. It would bring the strikers interest to around 15 clubs since breaking on to the scene.

Ekitike is a good shooter of the ball and likes to cut in from the left side of the attack to shoot based on heat map evaluations. The striker has intelligent movement, tenacity, and aggression in the attacking third.

