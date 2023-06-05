Report: PSG have their first two signings of the summer nearly locked up

For PSG the start of a new future starts now, the French champions face a lot of questions, first who can replace Lionel Messi? Will Neymar stay or where will he go? Is Kylian Mbappé ready to be the one true big star on the team?

There is also big questions on the future of current manager Christophe Galtier, if he will continue or be let go. Rumors state that Marcelo Gallardo of River Plate fame could be the next PSG manager.

With all those questions the club is close to signing their first two major acquisitions in the summer according to famed transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano.

PSG’s close to first two summer transfers

The big news is that PSG is near completion of a €60 million transfer of Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte. It is reported that the Uruguayan is already in Paris for his medical and will be the first key signing of the new season. Ugarte was on the radar of Chelsea but eventually both the player and Sporting CP thought it best to move to Paris after Chelsea pulled out.

The other is midfielder Marco Asensio, who would arrive to PSG on a free transfer from Real Madrid. The 27-year-old played 31 games and scored 9 goals last season for the Spanish giants and played a total of 286 matches and scored 61 goals with 32 assists.