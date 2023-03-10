Following PSG's elimination from the UEFA Champions League, Christophe Galtier's days at the club seem to be numbered. Let's take a look at why Marcelo Gallardo could take the job instead of Thomas Tuchel or Zinedine Zidane.

In the wake of another early UEFA Champions League exit, the future of PSG looks uncertain. Since Mauricio Pochettino was fired for the same reason last year, Christophe Galtier's job seems to be in danger.

Paris Saint-Germain may be leaders of the Ligue 1 standings, but the domestic competition stopped being a measuring stick a long time ago. The club is craving for continental success, and anything short of that will not please the front office.

Therefore, Galtier's future is reportedly hanging by a thread. Thomas Tuchel and Zinedine Zidane were mentioned as potential targets, but Argentine manager Marcelo Gallardo could be a more likely option if the position is open.

Why Marcelo Gallardo could replace Galtier instead of Tuchel or Zidane

At first sight, Tuchel or Zidane would make more sense since they have plenty of experience in Europe — something Gallardo doesn't. However, neither the German coach nor the French legend may be interested in the job.

Tuchel would tick many boxes for PSG, but why would he return to the club that fired him halfway through the 2020-21 season, just months after taking them to their first ever Champions League final? Of course, he would have an interesting squad to build on and an incredible budget. But considering how he was treated by the owners just a few years ago, it wouldn't be a surprise if Tuchel prefers to wait for an opportunity elsewhere.

Zidane, meanwhile, would obviously bring the Champions League experience PSG are looking for. But Zizou already had the chance to take over in the summer, and he didn't. It's true that Didier Deschamps hadn't extended his contract with France by then, and now the national team is no longer an option (at least in the foreseeable). Still, Zidane didn't seem to be as interested as PSG in this match.

Gallardo, on the other hand, wouldn't even doubt it. After an extremely successful stint with Argentine giants River Plate, the Argentine coach looks ready to take his managerial career to the next level. He was linked to Leeds United in January, but he might be looking for something bigger.

Gallardo's history in France

As a foreign coach with no coaching experience in Europe, Gallardo would obviously have a lot to prove at PSG. But he does know the Ligue 1 from his playing days, having spent three seasons at Monaco from 2000 to 2003. On top of that, Gallardo wore the PSG uniform in the 2007-08. So, he's not a complete stranger.

Gallardo's impressive résumé

He does have international pedigree, as he lead River to six continental titles — including two Conmebol Libertadores. His soccer philosophy could also make him a great fit for the PSG job. His River displayed an offensive style of play, but didn't hesitate to do whatever it took to win — especially on the international stage. That aggressive mindset and intelligence to understand when to attack or drop back made his side one of the most fearsome in South America.

Besides, Gallardo has shown an ability to blend veteran talent with promising youngsters. Under his tutelage, the likes of Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez were able to take their careers to the next level.

Gallardo would probably have the blessing of Lionel Messi, though it's not a secret that Kylian Mbappe could also have a lot of weight in such a big decision. The lack of coaching experience in Europe is definitely the biggest possible concern around Gallardo. Otherwise, it wouldn't even be a question. But if big names like Tuchel or Zidane are ruled out, it would make sense if PSG go after him before another European club does.