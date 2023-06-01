The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano report that Marco Asensio has decided to sign for Paris Saint-Germain when his current deal with Real Madrid ends this summer. The Spanish international is said to have signed a long-term contract with PSG, where he would earn €10 million a year in salary and bonuses.

After breaking into the first Los Blancos squad in 2016-17, the now 27-year-old has established himself as a top prospect in the game. Inconsistent play and a major ACL injury in later seasons sapped his potential, but the forward still managed to chip in with key goals and assists.

Premier League side Aston Villa allegedly came close to signing the Spaniard, but the Ligue 1 winners ultimately won out. Even though the transfer hasn’t been officially completed just yet, it’s expected to be after Real Madrid’s season-ending La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Who is expected to succeed Marco Asensio at Real Madrid?

Two of Real Madrid’s most important players in recent years—Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio—appear to be leaving the club. As a result, Carlo Ancelotti reportedly has concerns about next season’s lack of depth in the final third.

It has been speculated in the past day or two that Milan loanee Brahim Diaz may return to the club for the next season to provide offensive support and establish a claim under the Italian boss. After Asensio’s departure, the Whites reportedly want to bring the 23-year-old back to give Ancelotti more attacking options. The report comes courtesy of Calciomercato.com.

The Rossoneri have publicly stated their desire to make Brahim a permanent addition to the team due to his impressive play so far this season. According to Spanish outlet Relevo, however, Real Madrid will turn down Milan’s offer because they want to retain Brahim on the first squad until at least the end of the 2023–24 campaign.