Report: Real Madrid, Bayern to battle it out for the signing of a Chelsea player

The transfer market will be open nearly in a month, and teams are already starting to feel it. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich could be involved in a lengthy battle for a Chelsea player whose deal expires at the end of the season.

Following the David Alaba experience, with the former Bayern defender making his way to the Santiago Bernabeu in a free transfer, El Merengue would continue targeting out-of-contract players.

Chelsea are struggling to fend off interest from other clubs as the player is stalling to put pen to a new deal. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga giants would be willing to afford his salary demands, something the Blues look reluctant to do.

According to German outlet BILD, Bayern are keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger's situation, and they even claim the Bavarians would meet the defender's €12m-a-year demands. But they'd face competition from Spain.

Marca reports Real Madrid are also monitoring the German center-back after being pleased with the signing of free agent David Alaba last summer. As long as he doesn't extend his contract, Rudiger could begin negotiations for a pre-contract agreement on January 1, 2022.

The 28-year-old has become a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel but it looks like he wants to sign one last lucrative contract and the English club is unwilling to satisfy his demands.

Antonio Rudiger has joined Chelsea in 2017 for €35m from AS Roma. Since then, he made 164 appearances for the Blues, with whom he played a pivotal role in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League success.