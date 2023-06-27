Karim Benzema‘s departure for Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad leaves a huge vacancy at Real Madrid. Therefore, the club has been linked with a number of players, including Harry Kane or Kai Havertz.

However, neither the English striker nor the German star would be available this summer. While Tottenham remain reluctant to sell their captain, the Chelsea forward is reportedly joining Arsenal.

Of course, a move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has also drawn a lot of speculation, but it looks like Madrid are exploring other alternatives anyway. The latest word on the street is they have set their sights on an Argentine world champion.

Rumor: Real Madrid to ask price for Lautaro Martinez

According to Sport, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who won the World Cup with Argentina at Qatar 2022. The club’s idea would be to ask how much the Nerazzurri want for him, and then decide.

The 25-year-old has made an impression during his time with the Italian giants, leading the club to a Serie A title in 2021 and two Coppa Italia trophies in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, Martinez also helped the club reach the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.

Lautaro may have not performed as expected in the World Cup, but he still played a part in Argentina’s success. Besides, let’s remember that he was a key contributor on the road to Qatar.