Cristiano Ronaldo is the Premier League player who pays the most taxes. Find out here how much the 37-year-old player pays in taxes.

Cristiano Ronaldo will undoubtedly go down in soccer history. At 37 years old, he continues to prove that he is one of the best players in the world, and although Manchester United have not had a good season, Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the team's high points.

This season the Portuguese has scored 24 goals, 18 of them in the Premier League, the same number of goals he scored in his last season with the Red Devils in 2009 when he was 24 years old. Its hierarchy remains intact.

As Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world, he is the highest-paid player in the Premier League. And the truth is that the more money he earns, the more he has to pay in taxes.

During his time at Real Madrid, the Portuguese had problems with the Spanish tax authorities. He failed to pay €5,717,174 in taxes in Spain between 2011 and 2014, for which he was fined €18.8 million. So that history does not repeat itself, Cristiano Ronaldo pays all his taxes, making him the most taxed Premier League player.

How much money does Cristiano Ronaldo pay in taxes?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest earning player in the Premier League and the fourth highest earner in the world. The 37-year-old has a gross salary of £26.5 million per season (31,000,000 euros). Of the £26.5m Ronaldo rakes in through his gross income, nearly half of that amount goes straight to HM Revenue and Customs.

As reported by Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo has to pay a whopping £12.78m (14,990m Euros) in tax alone on his wages, leaving him with a net income of £13.74m (16.067m Euros). However, as a global soccer player and marketing icon, Ronaldo has dozens of sponsorship deals which would inevitably boost his income.

According to As, due to his salary and sponsors, Cristiano Ronaldo earns between 100 (94.795m euros) and 150 million dollars (142.193m euros) per year. As an example, in 2020 he earned $120 million (113,754,000 Euros), approximately: $70 million (66,357,000 euros) from salary, and $50 million (47,397,000 Euros) from sponsorships with companies such as Nike, Clear Shampoo and Herbalife.