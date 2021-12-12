According to several reports, Tottenham are the latest club to show interest in a Chelsea's top player. They join Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for this gem. Check out the full story.

According to latest reports, Tottenham is joining Manchester City and Manchester United in the pursuit of signing one of Chelsea’s top defenders. The Daily Star has reported that Antonio Conte wants to improve their guard and it seems the answer is in the market.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s interest in a new defender comes more as a surprise, with the team having its back covered by Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake. However, some reports have claimed Laporte is keen to return to Spain, while Ake might be in the radar of other teams, especially Newcastle.

On the other hand, the contractual situation of the pretended Chelsea player seems to be the major catch for these clubs, who won’t let pass a major market opportunity to get a top centre-back such as Denmark’s Andreas Christensen.

Three Premier League rivals want Christensen

The Denmark international's current contract at Stamford Bridge runs until June 2022, and reportedly there has been little progress in discussions over a new deal. Christensen has only started in three Premier League games since the end of October.

Chelsea’s coach Thomas Tuchel revealed that he hopes this influenced the contractual situation two weeks ago. While the Blues’ boss has said the negotiations are a “zero-problem situation”, the time is running out.

While it’s not clear what decision the player will make, the certain thing is that he won’t be without offers. Besides the three Premier League giants, The Daily Star also reports interest from AC Milan and Barcelona to make a deal for the player.