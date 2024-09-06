Report: US Soccer execs fly to Barcelona to officially sign Mauricio Pochettino

According to a World Soccer Talk exclusive, a group of US Soccer executives has flown to Barcelona, where Mauricio Pochettino awaits to sign the necessary documents to become the new USMNT manager.

Operation Mauricio Pochettino is in its final stages, as reported by World Soccer Talk. The Argentine manager has completed all pending matters with his former club Chelsea, and the moment is near for Mauricio Pochettino to assume the role of USMNT manager.

At present, the length and terms of the deal have not been disclosed. However, according to World Soccer Talk, US Soccer will finalize the contract signatures and film a brief video featuring Pochettino in Barcelona. This video will be released alongside the official announcement, which they aim to make on Friday or soon thereafter.

The USMNT is scheduled to play a series of matches against Canada and New Zealand under their third interim manager of the 2026 cycle, Mikey Varas.

When Will Mauricio Pochettino Coach the USMNT?

Once signed, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to begin his tenure with the USMNT when they face Panama and Mexico in back-to-back friendlies in mid-October. A surprising loss to Panama led to an early exit from the Copa America group stage, marking the end of the Gregg Berhalter era.

The match against El Tri will take place in Guadalajara, a rarity for the Mexican national team to play exhibition matches in Mexico.

Mauricio Pochettino has managed several notable clubs across Europe, showcasing his tactical acumen and leadership. He began his managerial career at Espanyol, where he earned respect for his work with the team. He then moved to Southampton in the English Premier League, where his dynamic approach quickly made an impact.

Pochettino’s most prominent spell came at Tottenham Hotspur, where he led the team to the Champions League final and transformed them into Premier League contenders. Following his success in England, he took charge of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), winning multiple domestic titles and gaining experience on the European stage. He later managed Chelsea for one season, achieving mixed results.