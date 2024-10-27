Where to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave live in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Benfica face Rio Ave for the Matchday 9 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Benfica are set to clash with Rio Ave in an exciting Matchday 9 encounter of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season.

Sporting CP continue to reign supreme in the Primeira Liga, capturing their ninth win in as many matches to secure a flawless 27 points from 27 on Matchday 9. Meanwhile, arch-rival Benfica are eager to close the gap, sitting 9 points behind with 18 and eyeing a chance to cut the deficit to 6 with a win.

“As Aguias” face Rio Ave, who are locked in a very different battle. With just 8 points, Rio Ave are only 3 points clear of relegation and will be aiming to earn at least a draw to create some breathing room at the bottom of the standings.

When will the Benfica vs Rio Ave match be played?

Benfica face Rio Ave in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Sunday, October 27, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM (ET).

Tomas Araujo of SL Benfica – Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Benfica vs Rio Ave: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Rio Ave live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include GolTV and Fanatiz.