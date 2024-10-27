Where to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave live in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Benfica are set to clash with Rio Ave in an exciting Matchday 9 encounter of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season, with USA fans able to tune in live on multiple major broadcast and streaming platforms. To catch all the action and find a full list of viewing options, fans can check here the listings and streaming guides for details.
[Watch Benfica vs Rio Ave online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Sporting CP continue to reign supreme in the Primeira Liga, capturing their ninth win in as many matches to secure a flawless 27 points from 27 on Matchday 9. Meanwhile, arch-rival Benfica are eager to close the gap, sitting 9 points behind with 18 and eyeing a chance to cut the deficit to 6 with a win.
“As Aguias” face Rio Ave, who are locked in a very different battle. With just 8 points, Rio Ave are only 3 points clear of relegation and will be aiming to earn at least a draw to create some breathing room at the bottom of the standings.
When will the Benfica vs Rio Ave match be played?
Benfica face Rio Ave in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Sunday, October 27, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM (ET).
Tomas Araujo of SL Benfica – Gualter Fatia/Getty Images
Benfica vs Rio Ave: Time by State in the USA
ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM
How to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave in the USA
Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Rio Ave live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include GolTV and Fanatiz.