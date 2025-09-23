Where to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica will face off against Rio Ave a Matchday 6 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

Benfica steadied the ship with a much-needed 3-0 win over AVS in the Primeira Liga after a rough stretch that featured a frustrating draw against Santa Clara and a shocking Champions League collapse against Qarabag.

The victory brought As Aguias within five points of league leaders Porto, and with their rescheduled Matchday 1 clash against Rio Ave, they have a chance to cut that gap to just two. Rio Ave, sitting in the thick of the relegation fight, will be desperate for points of their own as they battle to climb out of the playoff zone.

When will the Benfica vs Rio Ave match be played?

Benfica play against Rio Ave in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Tuesday, September 23, with kickoff scheduled for 3:15 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Rio Ave: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Rio Ave in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Rio Ave in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz and GolTV.