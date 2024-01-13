Benfica vs Rio Ave: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Benfica and Rio Ave clash in a crucial matchup of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Benfica are in second place of the standings with 39 points and currently hold a three-game winning streak. They’re four points behind leaders Sporting Lisboa with this pending match. All their focus is on the league as they were eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League by Real Sociedad and Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Rio Ave are trying to avoid relegation in Portugal. They’re currently in a very dangerous 16th place with only 15 points. There’s no margin of error in a tight race at the bottom of the table with Chaves, Vizela, Gil Vicente and Arouca.

Benfica vs Rio Ave: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3 PM

Australia: 4 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Bangladesh: 12 AM (Monday)

Belgium: 7 PM

Brazil: 2 PM

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

Croatia: 7 PM

Denmark: 7 PM

Egypt: 8 PM

France: 7 PM

Germany: 7 PM

Ghana: 6 PM

Greece: 8 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2 AM (Monday)

Ireland: 6 PM

Israel: 8 PM

Italy: 7 PM

Jamaica: 1 PM

Kenya: 9 PM

Malaysia: 2 AM (Monday)

Mexico: 12 PM

Morocco: 7 PM

Netherlands: 7 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (Monday)

Nigeria: 7 PM

Norway: 7 PM

Philippines: 2 AM (Monday)

Poland: 7 PM

Portugal: 6 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9 PM

Serbia: 7 PM

Singapore: 2 AM (Monday)

South Africa: 8 PM

Spain: 7 PM

Sweden: 7 PM

Switzerland: 7 PM

UAE: 10 PM

UK: 6 PM

United States: 1 PM (ET)

How to Watch Benfica vs Rio Ave in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: Star+, DirecTV GO, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

Croatia: Sportklub 4 Croatia

France: Benfica TV INT., Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 9

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN Italia

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia

Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2, Blue Sport, Benfica TV INT., Blue Sport 10 Live

UK: Benfica TV INT.

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT., Fanatiz USA