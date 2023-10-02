In the Argentine Super Clasico between River Plate and Boca Juniors it was not a good day for the home side. Boca Juniors were beaten 2-0 by their archrivals and River Plate can now claim two consecutive wins against Los Xeneizes in their last two clasicos.

Sadly, a strange incident did occur at the stadium as a 55-year-old River Plate supporter who has not had his name revealed, traveled from Misiones to Buenos Aires, some 1,000 KM and obtained a ticket to see the match at La Bombonera. The fan sat in the home supporters area and called a lot of attention to himself.

The man dressed in pink jeans, a black shirt, blonde dyed hair, and a pink scarf is not the ideal attire worn for a Super Clasico at La Bombonera, worse yet a Boca fan saw the man had a River Plate tattoo on his arm and called him out. The man was later beaten heavily by the fans in the stand and when security arrived was taken completely unconscious to the hospital.

River Plate fan taken to hospital after Super Clasico

When the fan was taken to the Argerich hospital he was unresponsive, doctors began to treat the man and wait for him to recover consciousness. When the man did wake up from his injuries, the perplexed doctors realized he simply walked out the front door of the hospital.

Telam reports that the man was worried about his abdomen, which he had operated on a few months prior, he received various kicks to the stomach and the head, he refused to get any further assistance and left the hospital.

In Buenos Aires and for over 10 years away supporters are not allowed to attend soccer matches in the city, the danger of the Barra Brava culture has meant that in an effort to avoid violence, away fans simply cannot attend. Still, some fans get creative.