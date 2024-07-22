Some River Plate fans chanted Argentina's controversial song against France as the club honored Enzo Fernandez for the 2024 Copa America victory.

River Plate fans have doubled down on the controversy surrounding Enzo Fernandez, who has been in the eye of the storm for posting a video in which the Argentine players were heard singing a controversial song against France.

After days of receiving countless critics, Fernandez felt the love and support from River Plate supporters in a strange way as he’s spending his holidays in Argentina before rejoining Chelsea.

Fernandez was honored by River Plate for the 2024 Copa America title during his former club’s 2-2 draw against Lanus on Sunday, and fans came up with a curious but also controversial way to support him.

As soon as Enzo appeared on the field at the Mas Monumental stadium, many fans in attendance immediately started to sing Argentina’s controversial song against France.

French media reacts to River Plate fans singing Argentina’s controversial song to support Enzo Fernandez

Needless to say, this situation that took place during the River Plate game didn’t sit well in France, where Fernandez has been under heavy fire ever since his Instagram live stream went viral.

RMC Sport, one of France’s major multimedia outlets, was among the first to react to the chants at the Mas Monumental. “Obviously, it’s stronger than them. The vast majority of the Monumental stadium considered it appropriate to show their support for their former player by loudly singing the chant of shame.”

Meanwhile, Be Football, one of the most-followed French soccer accounts on X (formerly Twitter) with over 2 million followers, posted: “Tonight, River Plate fans sang the racist chant of the Argentine players in support of Enzo Fernández. We don’t even know what to say anymore.”

Fernandez was called out by French teammates at Chelsea before issuing an apology on social media, with the English club stating it will investigate this situation. We’ll have to wait and see how all of this unfolds.