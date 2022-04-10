River Plate play Argentinos Juniors for three points at the Matchweek 31 of the Copa de La Liga 2022 in Argentina. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

River Plate set to face Argentinos Juniors at the Copa de La Liga 2022. This game will be held at the Estadio Monumental on April 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to win another game. Here is all the related information about this Copa de la Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

River Plate are in the 4th spot of the standings in Zone A with a winner record of 5-1-2, also the most recent game for River Plate was a victory against Defensa y Justicia 2-1 on the road, that victory was perfect after losing against Boca Juniors at home.

Argentinos Juniors are not that far from the top four spots in the standings with 4-2-2 overall and 14 points in the 6th spot. They won in the last two matchweeks against Banfield and Velez Sarsfield, the team hasn't lost since matchweek 6 against Defensa y Justicia.

River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Live Stream: Paramount+

River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors: Storylines

River Plate in the 4th spot of the Zone A standings are in a good position to continue climbing the table. But the loss against Boca Juniors (2th Zone B table) puts River Plate's performance in the 2022 League Cup in doubt. They started the tournament losing to Union 1-0 on the road, but after that loss the team won four games and tied one, it was a powerful winning streak until they lost to Boca Juniors 1-0 on March 20, 2022 at home.

Argentinos Juniors have a positive record but that does not guarantee anything yet, at least the team won two recent games, one against Banfield 2-0 on the road and another at home against Velez Sarsfield 1-0 at home. Before those two good results, Argentinos Juniors lost a game against Defensa y Justicia 0-1 at home and tied another one against Gimnasia y Esgrima 2-2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the Copa de La Liga 2022, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States: Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are ViX, TyC Sports Internacional. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors: Predictions And Odds

River Plate are big favorites at home to win this game with 1.68 odds that will pay $168 buck for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a better record on the table. Argentinos Juniors are underdogs at 5.00 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Copa de la Liga game is: River Player 1.68.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM River Plate 1.68 Totals 3.50 / 2.5 Argentinos Juniors 5.00

* Odds via BetMGM