River Plate will receive Banfield for Matchday 19 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

River Plate and Banfield will face each other for the Matchday 19 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).

The locals come from a tough defeat against Boca Juniors for the Superclasico, a game that is always painful to lose. As if that were not enough, that prevented him from approaching the first places of the standings. However, the current difference is only 5 points, so they must put the Derby behind them and focus on winning again.

Banfield have been having a regular performance in this 2022 Argentine League. With 22 points they occupy the places in the middle of the table, although they dream of qualifying for the next Copa Sudamericana 2023. They are only 4 points away from the last ones who would be qualifying, and therefore Of course they need victory to achieve that goal.

River Plate vs Banfield: Kick-Off Time

River Plate will play against Banfield for the Matchday 19 of the 2022 Argentine League this Wednesday, September 14 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium in Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Barbados: 6:00 PM

Belize: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 PM

Canada: 6:00 PM (EDT)

Germany: 12:00 AM (September 15)

Italy: 12:00 PM (September 15)

Jamaica: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 PM

United States: 6:00 PM (ET)

River Plate vs Banfield: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: Fanatiz, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: Fanatiz, ESPN 4 North

Brazil: Fanatiz, ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Germany: Fanatiz, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN

International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play

Italy: Fanatiz, SportItalia

Jamaica: Fanatiz, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz, Star+, ViX, Fanatiz Mexico

Portugal: Fanatiz, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Trinidad and Tobago: Fanatiz, ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, TyC Sports International

