River Plate take on Barracas Central at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Ciudad de Buenos Aires for the 2022 Argentine League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

River Plate and Barracas Central meet in the 2022 Argentine League. This game will take place at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Ciudad de Buenos Aires. The home team is one of the big favorites to win the tournament but there are still ten matchweeks to go. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022 Argentine League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

River Plate tied during matchweek 16 against Tigre 1-1, but before that tie they won against Central Cordoba 3-0 at home. River have not lost a game since matchweek 7 when the team fell to Godoy Cruz 0-2.

Barracas Central have a 5-5-6 overall record and prior to this game against River they won a home game against Colon. The last time Barracas won an on the road game was during matchweek 7 against Talleres 2-0.

River Plate vs Barracas Central: Kick-Off Time

River Plate and Barracas Central play for the 2022 Argentine League on Sunday, September 4 at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Ciudad de Buenos Aires.

Australia: 9:30 AM September 5

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Barbados: 7:30 PM

Belize: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 AM September 5

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM September 5

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 PM

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

River Plate vs Barracas Central: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ViX, TNT Sports

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN 4 Norte

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Italy: SportItalia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, ViX, Fanatiz Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: Paramount+ , TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+